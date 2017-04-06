6 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Change to Keep Pace With the Tide, Media Houses Told

Moshi — Media in the country have been advised to develop strategic plans which will guide them in their professional operations.

The advice has been given by Tanzania Media Foundation (TMF) Ernest Sungura, during the opening of five days Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) retreat.

He said that strategic plans would help media houses to stay focused and pursue agendas of national interests. Short of which, he warned, media houses will always be swayed by events, most of which were being introduced with people with sinister moves.

"And in order to make sure that the strategic plans work effectively there should be a budget for its implementation as without money the plans will remain in paper.

For his part, TEF chairman, Mr Theophil Makunga said media houses should also develop policies which will not only guide them professionally, but make them free from interventions.

He also urged media houses in the country to embrace technological changes for them to keep on with the tide.

Mr Manyerere Jacton, Jamhuri newspaper deputy managing editor, told fellow editors that there was a need to realign because media environment in the country has changed drastically.

