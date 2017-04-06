Burundi: Rains Leave Mass Destruction in Burundi

After the consecutive seizure of weapons in Nyanza-Lac Commune of Makamba southern province, residents of the locality… Read more »

Bujumbura — A CHILD has been swept away by floods and more than 100 houses away in the wake of heavy rains that have pounded Burundi this week. The capital Burundi has suffered the most severe inclement weather with the houses destroyed in the Buterere, Kamenge and Kinama areas. Houses that have not collapsed are submerged. In the area of Kinama alone, some 37 families found refuge in the grounds of the Fundamental School of Mubone. Alongside the devastated homes, public and private infrastructure have been flooded and destroyed. Among the destroyed infrastructure is a Pentecostal church, schools and a key bridge. The Red Cross has intervened to salvage the situation. Its volunteers have set up 70 family tents for homeless households and worked on the drainage of gutters. With schools flooded, volunteers have been actively involved in water evacuation activities. As part of hygiene and sanitation, CRB volunteers are in the process of spraying the latrines of the affected households as well as those of the flooded schools. There are fears the flooding could worsen a fatal cholera outbreak that has killed more than 3 000 people in the Easst African country gripped by crises.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.