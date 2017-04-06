Sudan: Scribes Tortured for Exposing Darfur Chemical Warfare

For reasons that I may not know, recent and current trends in Sudan are going without any serious media attention. There… Read more »

Khartoum — TWO filmmakers abducted and detained for investigating human rights violations in Darfur have been brutalized in prison. Commissioned by a United Kingdom television station, Phil Cox, a British national, and Daoud Hari, a Darfuri translator, were probing reports Sudanese security forces had used chemical weapons against civilians in Jebel Marra between January and August 2016. The pair has been beaten, subjected to electric shocks, deliberately deprived of oxygen and subjected to mock executions. Earlier, while in Darfur, the filmmakers were abducted by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are part of the military and a central element in the Sudanese government efforts to stem the flow of refugees to Europe under the EU-Horn of Africa Migration Route Initiative, also known as the Khartoum Process. After a week spent chained to a tree in North Darfur, the filmmakers were transferred to other Sudanese government forces and moved to Kober Prison in the capital, Khartoum, where they were held for six weeks with other detainees, including human rights defenders, dozens of whom were being held without charge. Following their release and that a pattern of arbitrary detention and torture at Kober have been exposed, Amnesty International called for a probe. "The international community must insist that all detainees still held there be either released, or charged with a recognized offence in an ordinary and civilian court of law," said Amnesty director for East Africa, Muthoni Wanyeki. Wanyeki said alleged chemical attacks which killed an estimated 200 to 250 people, must be thoroughly and independently investigated.

