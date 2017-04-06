6 April 2017

Tanzania Drivers, Trucks Held in Zambia

Dar es Salaam — Zambian authorities have seized about 200 Tanzanian trucks carrying logs from the DR Congo, according to the Tanzania Truck Owners Association (Tatoa) claims.

Tatoa chairperson Angelina Ngalula said more than 400 Tanzanian drivers and their turn boys are also allegedly held in Zambia. Ms Ngalula told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the Zambian authorities believe the logs are from the Southern Africa country, and not from the DR Congo.

In February, Zambia banned the export of logs to curb deforestation.

However, Tatoa claims the logs were in transit to the Dar es Salaam Port from the DRC. Ms Ngalula claimed the drivers had all documents to prove that the logs were from the DRC.

The Tatoa official said more trucks were stranded in the DRC as drivers were afraid to cross the Zambian border. "The truck drivers fulfilled all customs procedures and they were allowed to cross the DRC-Zambia border, but they were later arrested in Zambia," said Ms Ngalula. Most of the trucks were seized at the Nakonde border, Ms Ngalula said.

Tatoa managing director Rahim Dossa said they had already notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation about it. But when reached for comment, the ministry's spokesperson Mindi Kasiga said she wasn't aware of the Tatoa letter.

She referred this reporter to the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Zambia. Efforts to contact the High Commissioner failed as the call was not answered. However, one official at the ministry, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the ministry had received Tatoa complaints. The source told The Citizen that the government has since written to the Tanzanian embassy in Lusaka.

