Ethiopia: Ethio-Brazil Bilateral Cooperation

interview

Brazil and Ethiopia have had a long diplomatic relations which dates back to the 1950s. In recent times, the two countries have renovated their relations. While Brazil reopened its embassy in Addis in 2005, Ethiopia, in its turn, reopened its resident embassy in Brazil by 2011. The two countries have huge potential to enhance their economic partnership and are expected to involve heavily in the economic side of their ties. Recently, The Ethiopian Herald had the chance to discuss with the Brazilian Ambassador to Ethiopia Octavio H. Cortes about the future of the bilateral and economic ties of the two countries. Excerpts:

Tell us about Brazil and Ethiopia's relations as introduction.

Brazil and Africa as a whole have a long history. Brazil is the largest country with African descents in the world. So we do have common heritage. And we are very proud of our African roots.

Speaking of our relations with Ethiopia, we have large set of similarities. Brazil had an Embassy between 1960 and 1970 in Ethiopia. But our presence here has been renovated in 2005 as we reopened our Embassy. Since then, we have been here permanently. Although we are far apart, Ethiopian Airlines has established a direct link between Addis Ababa and Sao Paulo two years ago, which made things so much easier to contact and travel. And I believe it will be an important element for the intensification of our relationship.

What are the major areas of cooperation and how do you assess the trade volume between the two countries?

We can talk about that in terms of three large areas. First in the political area, we are friendly people. We [both] participate in the international scenario. Ethiopia is the current member of the UN Security Council and this is very important for us. So, we have an agreement of bilateral political talks and exchanges. This has shown its first importance when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil came to visit Ethiopia last March, 2016. At that point we signed some agreements in the political field.

The second is about bilateral cooperation. In this regard, we have five major agreements which cover important areas of cooperation. I will give the detail later. The third field of interest is commercial and economic. Our commercial ties are very small at this point; much more than the potential we both have for exports and imports.

And my basic function here is to enlarge the footprint of the Brazilian government here in Ethiopia. Ethiopia has established its Embassy in Brazil in 2011. It's the second Ethiopian Embassy in Latin America. You already have an embassy in Havana, Cuba. So it's very important to have these embassies for development.

Why do you think is the commercial tie very small?

Ambassador Cortes:- Basically the main reason is distance and low level of familiarity between our peoples. People from Ethiopia know very little about Brazil and Brazilians know very little about Ethiopia. My major function in the embassy is to make Brazil known in Ethiopia, its culture, its economy and many aspects of its daily life. This is also the same for the Ethiopian Embassy in Brazil. The first and concrete step to develop this is the flight from Ethiopian Airlines.

How do you describe the current status of the South-South Cooperation?

I believe we [both] have different stance in South-South Cooperation from other countries. We do not believe in a direct support. We believe in cooperation with countries in the same level of agreement, with similar responsibilities and similar commitment. And this is the cooperation we understand is fruitful and we can grow in the future.

What do you think would be the role of South-South Cooperation for Ethio-Brazil's relationship and development?

It contributes not only to Africa but as well as to South America and Brazil. That's the main issue I would like to stress. We have cooperation in agriculture and peacekeeping operations. We also have cooperation in energy and waste management.

In terms of agriculture, I would like to stress that there are two sectors we can improve a lot. One is sugar-cane production through which Brazil contributes a lot to the international market. The other is coffee and both countries are among the largest producers. Thus, we have a lot of experience to share to each other in this regard.

The other cooperation is in infrastructure development. We have a waste management cooperation project in Wuqro (Tigrai State of Ethiopia). The pilot project will be extended in northern part of Ethiopia and we also try to extend it to Addis Ababa. So, I think these are very important fields.

What are the potential market opportunities for the two countries that the bilateral ties bring about?

We believe that there is some potential to exploit. Besides commercial ties, we are trying to bring Brazilian companies here to invest, work in infrastructure and agricultural sector in which we have a lot to share. This will help Ethiopia to enlarge its exports to the world in general and to Brazil in particular. Ethiopia has a large export potential in meat, leather and Injera (a local Ethiopian food) productions. In addition, sugar-cane, alcohol and ethanol products are also potential sectors that could be developed further.

What would be the impact of the establishment of BRICS - the association of five emerging economies - on the development of Africa?

BRICS has established a new development bank which has similar goals as the World Bank. It will be a major source of credit for developmental projects in Africa and other continents. I believe in the future, when the Bank goes fully operational, we can attract credit for projects in Ethiopia.

Finally, what do the two countries have in common to further improve their bilateral relations?

I believe both Brazil and Ethiopia have the same aim. It's to develop the quality of life of their population. The other aim is to reduce inequality in our society. This is the similarity that we share. Though we still see very small figures in our trade volume and investment, we believe they will grow very fast soon.