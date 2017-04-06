Tanzania: A Recipe for Swift and Sustainable Development

opinion

Every nation in the world wants to fast track development and become a superpower; Tanzania has realistically chosen to become a middle-income country. Do we have the necessary inputs and what are these inputs to move the development process on an accelerated mode. Invariable one refers to South Korea (SK), which is now a rich multi-party democracy with a booming economy thriving on electronic products, machinery and transport equipment. In 1960 SK GDP per capita was $152 and now it is $1,800, how did this miracle happen. A lot has been written about this miracle from different angles.

Input 1: South Korea had a visionary, authoritarian and entrepreneurial leader- Park Chung-hee and perhaps this is the premier reason for South Korea growing rich. Currently we have in President Magufuli, a very clear vision, he is trying best to be entrepreneurial though a long way remains, there is an urgent need to over see and reduce the index of ease of doing business and cost of doing business. As for being authoritarian, times have changed and there are many restrictions from international agencies however there should be a clear distinction between good governance and being authoritarian. What the President is doing is to institute good governance but those who wish to misinterpret and misinform say he is authoritative. (A score of 6 out of 10)

Input 2: In the mid 1960's, the South Korean government, agreed to support the United States in the Vietnam War in exchange for substantial financial rewards. SK received about 3 billion dollars from 1964 to 1972. The point is ejection of foreign funds of this magnitude is lacking in Tanzania-only 32 per cent of the promised aid materialized in 2016. The potential is there if we show that the received aid is used appropriately and reaches the target as planned. (A score of 4 out of 10)

Recipe 3: While industrialization is important agriculture is the backbone of our economy. There is an urgent need to address rural development and land reforms the way SK did. What we are seeing currently is the widening gap between the rural and urban areas, spiraling poverty and deteriorating social and economic conditions in rural areas. We need to reorient development to ensure that there is symmetry between the rural and urban areas. Focus on rural infrastructure improvement (roads, electrification) income generation (new agricultural technologies and improved crop varieties), capacity building, and attitudinal change. Farming by using a hoe should be absolute only for bustani farming, every village should have small tractors and land reforms to make the farmers owners of their land so that they are able to mortgage, create capital and expand. Village land owned by villagers should be restricted for sale. The first phase of industrialization should be linked to agriculture. Mindset of our graduates is that once you finish university look for employment-make agriculture a modern, profitable business that can attract graduates and reward outstanding farmers. (A score of 4 out of 10)

Input 4: Achieving 100 per cent literacy, by 1940s, South Korea already had a fairly literate population by Asian standards of that time. This was partly because of Japanese occupation. Our literacy rates have actually over the years tumbled, if you do not invest in quality education today be rest assured of being poor tomorrow, my parents were illiterate but they knew that human capital is the foundation of a developed nation, they enabled me and expected nothing less than a PhD from me. Education will develop meritocracy and this will also help to curb corruption. (A score of 5 out of 10)

Input 5: Market Reforms, Literacy and land reforms are necessary, but not sufficient conditions for growth. South Korea was still poor in 1960s; it was just rubbing shoulders with North Korea until then. Park Chung-hee forcefully took the country towards a freer market and opened up the economy. We also need to have stronger but respectful and symbiotic relationship with others and that's when you will start seeing the curve moving up. (A score of 7 out of 10)

Input 6: The last two centuries have seen an explosion in technologies and in the complexity of goods and services that can be made with them. So the techies get techier, and the laggards fall further behind. Globalization is allowing trade to expand more rapidly; now countries can get into business with fewer inputs but need more talent. A recent example is Albania, known as the North Korea of Europe until the early 1990s, when Albania abandoned its quixotic quest for economic self sufficiency, it started cutting and sowing garments and shoes for Italian manufacturers, gradually evolving its own fully integrated companies. (A score of 6 out of 10)

Input 7: Need for basic infrastructure; you would not want a TV remote control if you didn't have a TV, and you would not want a TV broadcasting company if your potential customers lacked electricity. Basics like availability of electricity, water and roads are minimum requirements for an accelerated development. (A score of 5 out of 10)

South Korea's growth is a combination of quick achievement of 100 per cent literacy that started during the Japanese occupation, significant land reforms that created the middle class, significant market reforms that helped the middle class trade with the world and good governance. I am subjectively scoring each input and this adds to 55 per cent score. Reader can also do the scoring. Tanzania has a marginal potential to become a middle-income country. There is no miracle, a lot of work and confidence is needed and the population needs to support President Magufuli in his vision and implementation. More than anything his leadership team needs to be bega kwa bega with the President and not let him down. Lets hope and pray that the almighty blesses us.