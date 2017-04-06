South Africa: Department of Women On 2017 Take a Girl-Child to Work Initiative

press release

The Cell C Take a Girl-Child to Work will be launched on Thursday 06/04 at the Cell C headquarters at 10am. The acclaimed annual initiative marking 15 years in existence takes place during the year when South Africa celebrating the 100-years of the late stalwart Oliver Reginald Tambo, themed "Unity in Action together Moving South Africa Forward". The purpose is to expose girls from Grade 10-12 learners to different career options as they visit different business and various work places.

The main activity for the girls visiting various work places, business and Government departments and institutions will take place on the 26 of May, this year's theme is: Dream Believe Achieve.

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Ms Susun Shabangu highlighted the fact that SA is an inclusive country united in diversity she therefore extending the invitation to the girls from migrant families because they part of our communities as well as attend the same schools as the SA girls to be part of the initiative to mark the Africa Day commemorated on the 25 of May.

"These girls are a part of our society and it is only fair that they are also exposed, experience as well assisted in career opportunities and choices," said the Minister.

This call of action by Cell C and Government through the Department of Women is to advance the girl-child. The campaign is in line with Goal 3 of the Millenium Development Goals (MDG) to promote gender equality and empowerment of women. Since its inception the initiative has assisted the girl-child to make informed decisions on their future career.

This Take a Girl Child will take place from the 25 of May, which will incorporate Africa Day. The aim is not to isolate foreign Nationals as they are part of communities as well learners at the same schools.

"The purpose mainly it is to expose the girls to a wider range of careers to be inspired to be ambitious Dream Believe and eventually Achieve, "concluded the Minister.

Minister further emphasised her wish to commend Cell-C for their continued efforts to uplift and empower young women, as well as all the companies that are participating in the campaign and encourages others to join. Their valuable contribution to the education of our nation makes us proud.

However she requested there need to broaden the scope and reach of this campaign in a sustainable manner without interfering with school learning programme.

For school girls, one day at the big corporate and government workspaces is not be enough. It would be ideal if the exposure could be extended beyond one day to help keep the momentum and encourage hard work and excellence.

It is through mentorship and coaching that we will be able to nurture the culture and work ethic we need to ensure our economy remains competitive.

Lastly, I wish to thank Cell-C for your leadership of this campaign.

Issued by: Department of Women