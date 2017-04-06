Tanzania: Dodoma to Host Trust Funds' Show

Dar es Salaam — The first national basket trust funds' exhibition will take place at Mashujaa grounds in Dodoma later this month.

The aim of the event, which is scheduled to take place on April 18-22, is to enable the public to understand the role of empowerment funds.

The National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) will organise the exhibition, which will be graced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

According to NECC executive director Beng'i Issa, the government has 19 economic empowerment funds that provide soft loans to ordinary people.

The Special Basket Fund for Empowering Citizens, Agricultural Implements, and Basket Fund for Youth Development, Agricultural Inputs Trust Fund, and Basket Fund for Agricultural Implements, Tasaf, Tanzania Forest Fund, Self-Microfinance Fund and Pass Trust Fund will be there to give details about the services to visitors.

Presidential Trust Fund (PTF) chief accountant, Ahazi Kibona said the basket fund provides loans to youth from technical colleges to enable them to improve their skills.

"PTF doesn't provide loans or services to petty traders and through its programme it plans to expand its network to five regions on the Mainland, but the aim is to roll out services to other regions. The fund has failed to reach all regions due to financial woes.

It has disbursed Sh1.4 billion to various Mainland regions in the past two years.

Agricultural Inputs Trust Fund executive director Mariam Nkumbi said yesterday the outfit provides credit to outgrowers.

"So far it handed over nearly 100 tractors to small-scale farmers."