Ethiopia: Love Doesn't Cost a Thing

Recently I was invited by a friend of mine to attend a voluntary service to observe an affection exchanging program with street children. Following his invitation, I went to the compound of Ethiopian youth Federation. When I arrived at the place , it was almost a dusk. For that reason, I did not expect something new.

However, to my surprise, at the middle of the compound, I saw street children playing football and other games. Everyone was ecstatic. I can see smile on everyone's face. Despite their economic status and the type of clothes they wear, there was no trace of discriminatory attitude among them. One can see for oneself the clothes and the shoes they wear. Anyone could easily understand that some of the players hail from a well-to -do families while others from a street. However, this did not prevent them from sharing love and affection with each other.

Most of the players in the compound were street children (Godana Tedadari). There might be several reasons that pushed this young boys and girls to the street. But, living in the street did not prevent them from loving each other. It did not prevent them from sharing their love with others.

Due to several reasons, most of us might have developed a wrong perception towards street children. We consider them as someone who neither love nor know how to share it. We have common perception that they have no vision or talent. But, to the surprise of us they are rich of talents and visions. The only thing they lack is opportunity. If luck smile at them no one can stop them.

Whenever we see street boys or girls on the street we only consider throwing coins and rushing to office or somewhere. But, is that what they really need from us? Have we ever given them a chance to share our love? Most of my experiences have showed me that street children need love and respect. They look for our financial donation after we gave them true love and respect.

Million Tesfaye is born and grew in Addis Ababa. He left his home and joined the street life three years ago. He was forced to join the street following the death of his mother. For him life in street is full of challenges. However, thanks to the love he get from his friends on the street Million is able to lead his life. For million, love is the most important thing he needs from the people.

Zerihun Abera, is the other street boy I meet in the compound. Zerihun was born in Wollega region. Like that of Million, life on street is full of challenges. And the biggest challenge is lack of attention from the society.

Eden Getachew, is a voluntary model I meet at Ethiopian Youth Federation. When I meet this girl she dressed well. But, her neatness did not prevent her from playing with her street children friends. I can see smile in her face that she was happy. For Eden living in the street is not a destiny. But, if it already happened, it does not mean that this youth does not have any vision in the future. They have their own talent and dreams. But this could only happen if we give them love and respect. Love is the first and the most important thing we can provide them.

Eden also said, "we can't always wait for others to intervene in our local problem. We already have the resource and loving heart. We, Ethiopians have a good culture of helping each other. We have to nurture this culture for the benefit of street children."

Metsnanat Teklu, is the other voluntary I meet at the compound playing and sharing her love with street children around Addis Ababa stadium. From what she can talk and I can guess that she really have an affection for street children. or Metsnanat, life may not be always easy. But we can make it easy by looking the positive part of it. According to Netsanet, voluntarism is part of her life. Helping street children is one of her objectives. She also said during her five years experience she has learnt that street children are not always looking for our handouts. They also need love and respect. According to her, if we treat them like human kind, street children will have the same respect and love for us. If we treat them with love and respect the reward immeasurable.

Muhadin Nessir is head of Youth Federation Office. When I ask him the objective of the program at the compound he said that it has an objective to share what we have with youth.

According to him, sharing is not all about money. It is about sharing love. He said, "There is a wrong perception among the society that street children are kicked out of their house by their own behavior. But it is not always true. There are several reasons that will expose them to street life."

Muhadin also said, it is good to help street children financially. However, we shall not forget that it is not the only solution to take them out of their current situation. They need attention. They need someone to lend his ears. Like the other members of the society they need respect. They need to create friendly relationship with the other members of the society. Whenever we refused them the chance they will develop enmity.

What is more, due to several reasons this youth have exposed to several addiction. We can't tell them to stop timidity. They need time. They need our love and support. It is through this process we can nurture a good seed within their soul.

Leyunet Tamerat is the head of "Akafelalehu" or I will share program. According to him, sharing is different from donating. When one donates, it is out of his extra resource. However, when one shares, it is out of his scarcity.

We Ethiopians have good culture of helping each other /ecosystem to help others. We are always happy to help others. But the problem is, most of the time it is not either organized or it is not objective oriented. We tend to help others in times of holidays or religious celebration. We tend to share 100 Birr with hundred people. But, this can't bring a radical change. But, if we invest that one hundred birr on a single person we can be focused and change agents for that particular person.

Leyunet also said that when we help street children it should not only be throwing coins. It should also include our love and respect. We have to put ourselves within their shoes.

Indeed, as part and parcel of the society, street children need our love and affection. We Ethiopians are accustomed with helping each other. We have nurtured a culture of helping one another. We did not lack the resource. We did not lack love. What we lack is courage and a means to organize. In this regard, if we combined our resource we can make a difference. We can change the life of the street children. Let us love them. Let us consider them as the good as tomorrow's leaders of the nation/part and parcel of the society.