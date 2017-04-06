Senegalogambian Secretariat Executive Secretary Briefs President Adama Barrow

On Monday, 3rd April, Ambassador Paul Badjie, Executive Secretary at the Senegalogambian Secretariat said he has briefed His Excellency President Adama Barrow on the role of his office in harmonizing the polices of Senegal and The Gambia. He recalled the long standing role of his office from 1967 when it was established as a committee and later evolved as a confederation to its present status as a secretariat.

Ambassador Badjie looks forward to promoting infrastructural projects that will bring more visibility to signify the Senegambia relations. He further asserted that his office is engaged in promoting cultural exchange programmes between the people of the two countries as well as promotion of cross border activities. He said that as a non-political body his office does not engage with internal issues such as the conflict in the Cassamance area in Southern Senegal.

Ambassador Paul Badjie was accompanied to State House by officials of the Secretariat, Honourable Abba Sanyang, Colonel Babucar Jarju, Saikou Jarju and Matty Mbye. Present at the meeting was Permanent Secretary, office of the President, Ebrima Ceesay.