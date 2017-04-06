Gambia: Use of Government Vehicles, Other State Resources for Partisan Politics Will Not Be Permitted

It has been brought to our attention that an inadvertent request was recently made for government vehicles to partake in the ongoing campaign for the National Assembly elections without any authority or clearance from the

This is quite at variance with the policy and comportment of this government and therefore, as soon as it came to the notice of the competent authorities, the two vehicles in question were immediately withdrawn and returned to their respective units of assignment.

On behalf of the government, I wish to make it categorically clear to all concerned that there should be a clear distinction between and and henceforth, the should be treated as . The use of government vehicles and other State resources for purely partisan politics is a thing of the past which shall no longer be condoned.