15 March 2017

Govt of Gambia (Banjul)

Gambia: Use of Government Vehicles, Other State Resources for Partisan Politics Will Not Be Permitted

Tagged:

Related Topics

It has been brought to our attention that an inadvertent request was recently made for government vehicles to partake in the ongoing campaign for the National Assembly elections without any authority or clearance from the

This is quite at variance with the policy and comportment of this government and therefore, as soon as it came to the notice of the competent authorities, the two vehicles in question were immediately withdrawn and returned to their respective units of assignment.

On behalf of the government, I wish to make it categorically clear to all concerned that there should be a clear distinction between and and henceforth, the should be treated as . The use of government vehicles and other State resources for purely partisan politics is a thing of the past which shall no longer be condoned.

Gambia

Nation Gears Up for Post-Jammeh Polls

The Gambia's first legislative elections since the downfall of Yahya Jammeh are expected to inject democracy into a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Govt of Gambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.