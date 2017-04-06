23 March 2017

Govt of Gambia (Banjul)

Gambia: President Adama Barrow Begins Nationwide Tour Today

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow will conduct a nationwide tour of the country from the 23rd March - 2nd April. The purpose of the tour is to thank the Gambian people for voting him as President in the December 2016 elections. The tour will also enable President Barrow as Coalition Leader to familiarize himself with the political situation in the run up to the National Assembly elections in April this year.

During the nationwide tour, President Barrow will hold 36 general meetings in the seven regions of The Gambia. He will call on the electorates to vote for Coalition candidates for change so as to have a majority in the National Assembly. This will enable his government to implement its transition policies and programmes to effect the change Gambians have voted for during the December 2016 Presidential elections. All supporters are welcome to join President Barrow, the Coalition leader at the general meetings in their areas.

