Gambia: President Barrow Receives Felicitations From World Leaders As New Gambian Leader

Dear President Adama Barrow,

It is my pleasure to extend congratulations to you on your election as President of The Gambia, on behalf of the government and people of Rwanda, and indeed on my own behalf. For those of us watching, it was clear that there is confidence in your leadership and ability to meet the aspirations of the Gambian people, and we wish you the very best in your term of office.

I would like to thank you for your kind invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony; regrettably, I have prior commitments on those dates that will take me out of the country. Our Minister of Justice, Honourable Johnston Busingye, shall represent me at the festivities. Certainly, the celebration of your nation's 52nd independence anniversary will only make this occasion more auspicious, and we join the Gambian people in remembering this important time in your history.

Let me conclude by expressing Rwanda's desire to strengthen bilateral relations with The Gambia, and I look forward to an opportunity to discuss this further in the near future.

Sincerely,

On the occasion of your inauguration as President of the Republic of The Gambia, I have the great pleasure to extend to you my warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes of good health and wellbeing to you, continued progress and development to the brotherly people of The Gambia.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your Brother

Assalaamu Aleykum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakaatuhu!

On the occasion of your inauguration as President of the Republic of The Gambia, I have the great pleasure to extend to you my warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes of good health and wellbeing to you, continued progress and development to the brotherly people of The Gambia.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your Brother

Assalaamu Aleykum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakaatuhu!

On the occasion of your inauguration as President of the Republic of The Gambia, I have the great pleasure to extend to you my warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes of good health and wellbeing to you, continued progress and development to the brotherly people of The Gambia.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your Brother

Your Excellency and Dear Brother,

As you solemnly assume the highest office in your country, following your great victory in the presidential election of 1st December 2016, I would like to extend, on behalf of the Government and People of Cote d'Ivoire, and indeed on my own behalf, my warmest and fraternal congratulations.

Your effective assumption of office gives me great pleasure to commend your courage and political commitment, and to pay a well-deserved tribute to the Gambian people for their maturity and mobilization for a new dawn of democracy, freedom and progress, welcomed by the people of our regional community.

As you begin your term in office, I wish to extend my sincere best wishes of success in discharging your mission in the service of the brotherly people of The Gambia.

Under common leadership, may this new dawn further consolidate the bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two countries for the benefit of our people.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your Excellency,

On this 19th January 2017, you were sworn in Office as President of the Republic of The Gambia, following your successful election to the highest office.

As you assume your powers as Head of State, I would like to express, on behalf of the people and Government of Burkina Faso, and indeed on my own behalf, our heartfelt congratulations and sincere best wishes in this noble mission entrusted to you by the valiant Gambian people.

Whilst reiterating my commitment to strengthen the excellent relations that so happily exist between our two countries and peoples, please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your Excellency,

I have the pleasure to extend to you, my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the brotherly Republic of The Gambia, wishing you every success in carrying out the functions of your new office in order to achieve the interest and the good of the friendly Gambian people.

I take this opportunity to express my desire to continue and develop the close and historic relationship between our two countries.

My highest consideration and appreciation.

Your Excellency,

Your election to the highest office of the Republic of The Gambia gives me great pleasure to extend to you, on behalf of the people of Algeria and on my own behalf, our warmest congratulations and best wishes of success during your tenure in office.

Your election on 1st December 2016 is a clear demonstration of the confidence the Gambian people bestow on you and your socio-economic development programme directed towards the attainment of progress and prosperity which they aspire.

I welcome this choice of the sovereign people of The Gambia which, thanks to the support from the international community and Africa in particular, was finally respected in accordance with the African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections and Good Governance.

I would like to take this good opportunity to reaffirm my full readiness to work with Your Excellency to further strengthen the friendly and cooperation ties that bind our two countries and to strongly express the importance I attach to closer political consultation between Algeria and The Gambia on regional and international matters of common interest.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on his own behalf, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe conveys to you his most sincere congratulations following your election as President of the Republic of The Gambia. He commends the people of the Republic of The Gambia for coming out in numbers to exercise their democratic right in such a peaceful manner.

Your victory is clear proof of the trust and confidence that the people of The Gambia have in your leadership.

As you assume office, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe looks forward to working closely with you as you explore opportunities for cooperation between our two countries, at bilateral, continental and multilateral levels, for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde R. G. Mugabe, would like to take this opportunity, Mr President, to wish you personal good health and success as you discharge the onerous duties of the highest office in your country.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of his highest consideration.

His Excellency,

After our best greetings; We have pleasure to extend our warm congratulations for your oath of office as president of the Republic of The Gambia.

We seize this opportunity to magnify the excellent relations between our two countries and reaffirm our commitment to work alongside with you to strengthening our relations in its various fields, in the mutual interest of our two friendly peoples.

Let us extend our best wishes of health and welfare to Your Excellency, and sustainable progress and prosperity to the friendly people of The Gambia.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.

His Excellency,

I have pleasure to extend my warm congratulations for your oath of office as President of the Republic of The Gambia.

I should like to wish you great success as you carry out your important charge for the benefit of your friendly country including development.

Let us extend our best wishes of health, welfare and success to Your Excellency.

Kindest regards,

Mr. President,

I congratulate Your Excellency on your inauguration as President of the Republic of The Gambia.

As an inspiring example for the democrats on the African continent, your inauguration also demonstrated the commitment of the international community to ensure that the election results were respected.

Wishing you success in your presidential mandate, I reiterate the will of the Brazilian Government to contribute to the deepening of relations between Brazil and The Gambia, for the benefit of the peoples of our countries.

I avail myself of this opportunity to present the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.

Excellency,

On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Korea, I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations on your assuming the office of the President of the Republic of The Gambia. Your election to the office of the Presidency is a significant achievement of your people's desire to consolidate democracy in The Gambia.

Based on your expertise obtained in the private sector, the Korean government expects to witness political stability and economic prosperity in The Gambia under your leadership in the days to come. I hope that the coming years will see the friendly and cooperative ties between our two countries, continuing since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1965, grow even further.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency's continued good health and the enduring prosperity of your country.

Mr President,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on your inauguration as President of the Republic of The Gambia.

The people of The Gambia have expressed their trust in you, thus impressively voicing their desire for democracy, political participation and an economically prosperous future.

You now face the major task of shaping the process for a new democratic start at all levels. Germany and the European Union stand ready to support The Gambia on this path.

I wish you great strength, confidence and every success for this task.

Yours sincerely,

Excellency,

It is my pleasure to extend my congratulations on the occasion of your election and taking office as President of the Republic of The Gambia. On behalf of the Swiss Federal Council I wish you every success in the fulfillment of your new function, as well as for your personal well-being and the prosperity of your country.

I am confident that the existing friendship between our two countries and our people will continue to deepen and thrive during your term in office.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

His Excellency,

I congratulate you as President of The Gambia, sworn-in on 19th January 2017. This inauguration confirms the respect for results of the Presidential election of 1 December and the choice of the Gambian people.

Belgium welcome the important role of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that, with the support of the African Union, the European Union and the Security Council of the United Nations ensures respect for constitutional order in The Gambia. It is essential that Yahya Jammeh now withdraws and allows a negotiated solution for the crisis.

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your election, I would like to extend, on behalf of the Italian people and on my own behalf, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes in discharging the functions entrusted to you by the Gambian people, whose democratic choice has been supported by Italy and the entire international community.

I am convinced that, during your tenure in office, The Gambia will achieve its economic, social and political objectives, thus strengthening its collaboration with neighboring countries for the peace, security and development of the entire region.

It is my hope that the relations between Banjul and Rome will be further strengthened both at bilateral level and within the framework of the Gambia-European Union relations. I also hope that such cooperation will bear fruits in supporting both economic growth for The Gambia and in terms of collaboration on the issue of migration with the aims of identifying an efficient and shared strategy to curb the phenomenon of illegal migration and human trafficking.

With these sentiments, I renew my sincere best wishes of wellbeing to Your Excellency, and prosperity to the brotherly people of The Gambia.

Mr President,

On the occasion of Your Excellency's inauguration as President of the Republic of The Gambia, I wish to offer you the congratulation of the Portuguese people and myself, and best wishes for success in carrying out the important office on which you are now embarking. This is a defining moment for democracy in the history of The Gambia, which I am very pleased to note.

I also take this opportunity express my hope that, during Your Excellency's term of office, opportunities for cooperative relations between The Gambia and Portugal will be strengthened.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and, once again, my best wishes for a successful mandate.

Excellency,

Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullah Wabarkatuh,

On behalf of the Islamic Development Bank Group, I would like to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on your election as the President of the Republic of The Gambia and my best wishes for blessings from the Almighty Allah for your endeavors and devotion to the socio-economic development of your esteemed country.

I would like to assure Your Excellency of the IDB Group's readiness to expand and enhance collaboration with the Republic of The Gambia to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development of the country.

I would like to thank Your Excellency for the audience granted to Dr. Mansur Muhtar, the IDB Vice President for Sector Operations at your residence in Dakar on the occasion of his visit to Dakar on 22-24 January, 2017.

I would like to assure Your Excellency that IDB Group has taken good note of your priorities and will follow up on all matters discussed during this meeting including the support of IDB Group to infrastructure development, agriculture, health and institutional capacity development. An IDB mission will be sent to The Gambia as soon as possible to discuss with the authorities on how the Bank could provide support to the country.

While reaffirming, IDB commitment to support the development efforts of The Gambia, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,