Sharks coach Robert du Preez has made just three changes to his side that will play the Jaguares in a massive Super Rugby clash in Durban on Saturday.

Beast Mtawarira, who was unavailable for selection last week due to the death of his grandmother, returns to the starting line-up along with fellow Springbok Stephan Lewies, who replaces Ruan Botha in the number 5 jersey.

Botha joins Thomas du Toit and Philip van der Walt, who is returning from injury, on the bench.

Chiliboy Ralepelle, who was a late withdrawal from last week's team with a quad strain, has also been named on the bench.

Du Preez has always maintained that this competition will require a squad effort and the impetus provided by the bench is going to be crucial on Saturday, especially considering the expected physicality of the Jaguares.

"Going into round seven of the competition both teams find ourselves with equal log points (18) and in the context of our group standings, this game is very important for us," Du Preez said.

"The Jaguares are a physical unit who enjoy running from all parts of the field and we know that we are in for a tough battle on Saturday.

"There were many positives that we took away from last week's match (Lions) and the growth that we showed in many areas of the game was pleasing. "We want to build on that this week and have worked on areas we feel has let us down. This is our final match before our bye and our players know what their task at hand is and are determined to give it their all."Kick-off on Saturday is at Teams: Sharks 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward Jaguares TBA

Source: Sport24