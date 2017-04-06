Tian Schoeman and Jannes Kirsten will get their first starts of the Super Rugby season when the Bulls take on the Sunwolves in a Super Rugby clash in Tokyo on Saturday.

Schoeman will start in place of Handré Pollard, who along with Jesse Kriel, is being rested as part of the SA Rugby agreement. Kriel's spot at fullback goes to Warrick Gelant.

Up front, Kirsten will start in place of injured Ruan Steenkamp while Hanro Liebenberg returns at No 8 and takes over from injured Arno Botha. Jason Jenkins will partner RG Snyman at lock, with Lood de Jager falling out the match 23 with a quad strain.

Martin Dreyer, who replaced John-Roy Jenkinson on tour, will take over from Jacobie Adriaanse on the bench, while Jacques Potgieter, Ivan van Zyl and Franco Naude, who also arrived from South Africa earlier in the week, will all play off the bench.

Potgieter has been named the back-up lock, Ivan van Zyl will cover for the injured Piet van Zyl and Naude will cover the midfield and outside backs. Francois Brummer, who joined the team in New Zealand already, will back-up Tian Schoeman.

Young Hendré Stassen (pencilled in alongside Jaco Visagie for the Number 19 jersey), joined the team this week after being in camp with the Junior Boks, is also a possible debutant off the bench.

Coach Nollis Marais was adamant that his side would not let their heads drop following two defeats on tour.

"We showed massive improvement against the Chiefs and I am pleased with that. We always knew how difficult this tour would be, but with all the injuries, it proved even tougher than expected," he said.

"A win over the Sunwolves is no given, but if we continue the upward trend shown in New Zealand, we will be in with a serious chance to win."

The coach was well aware of the huge amount of travel by his team, but feels this is not detrimental.

"The Sunwolves have to travel a lot as well and as they have shown when they last played us and the Cheetahs, this should not be a burden if managed properly," he said.

Captain Adriaan Strauss also took the number of changes in his stride.

"It is what it is, we knew we had to rest some of our Springboks at some stage and injuries are always part of the game," he said.

"That said, I am excited to have the new guys in the team, as they bring a new energy to the party and will be keen to show what they are capable of.

"This will be another new venue for us, but at least we know what to expect from the Sunwolves. They will play with passion and pace, something we will need to match if we want to return home with a win under the belt."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 07:15.

Teams:

Sunwolves

15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Takaaki Nakazuru, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Derek Carpenter, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Hayden Cripps, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 5 Uwe Helu, 4 Liaki Moli, 3 Yasuo Yamaji, 2 Yusuke Niwai, 1 Koki Yamamoto

Substitutes: 16 Takeshi Kizu, 17 Keita Inagaki, 18 Heiichiro Ito, 19 Sam Wykes, 20 Shunsuke Nunomaki, 21 Yuki Yatomi, 22 Yu Tamura, 23 Ryohei Yamanaka

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jan Serfontein, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Lizo Gqoboko.

Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Martin Dreyer, 19 Jaco Visagie/Hendré Stassen, 20 Jacques Potgieter, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 Franco Naude

