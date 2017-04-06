6 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: JSC Recommends Tlaletsi As Northern Cape Judge President

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced that it will recommend Judge Pule Tlaletsi as the next Judge President of the Northern Cape High Court.

Member of the commission Thoko Didiza said Tlaletsi would be recommended to President Jacob Zuma following deliberations by the JSC on Wednesday.

During his interview, Tlaletsi told the JSC that he believed he had all it takes to be the next Judge President.

"I have been nominated and people think I do have the quality. I think I may be equal to the task and serve my people," Tlaletsi said during his interview on Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand.

Didiza said the commission would make no recommendations to Zuma for the post of deputy judge president of the Northern Cape High Court.

A judge vying for the position of Northern Cape deputy judge president withdrew her candidacy on Wednesday, it emerged during interviews at the JSC.

Judge Cecile Williams wrote in a letter that her competitor for the job, Judge Violet Phatshoane, had been groomed for the position by Northern Cape Judge President Frans Kgomo, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said.

Williams' withdrawal left Phatshoane as the only candidate. Phatshoane was interviewed for the job, but could not be recommended.

Unhealthy relationship

The commission said it would also not make recommendations for the deputy judge president position in the North West.

Two judges were interviewed for the position.

North West High Court Judge President Monica Leeuw had expressed unhappiness about a colleague being interviewed for the job of her deputy.

Her relationship with Judge Annah Kgoele, who was being interviewed, was not healthy, she said.

Leeuw, who sits on the panel of commissioners, painted an unpleasant picture of her junior, saying the two of them had "ons and offs".

Kgoele, however, appeared calm during her interview and said she was puzzled by Leeuw's claims. Her relationship with her superior was healthy, she said.

The JSC also announced they would recommend Ms Tebogo Djaje to be appointed as a judge in the North West High Court.

The interviews would continue until Friday.

Source: News24

South Africa

It's Not National Treasury That Is Blocking Economic Transformation

President Jacob Zuma has blamed the National Treasury under Pravin Gordhan for the slow pace of economic transformation.… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.