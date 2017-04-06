Nigeria: FIFA Rankings - Super Eagles Now 5th in Africa, 40th in World

Super Eagles of Nigeria improved on their performance in the FIFA rankings from last month by moving up two places in Africa to become 5th and one place to become 40th in the world as against the 7th and 41st positions occupied respectively in the last rankings.

The only game the Super Eagles played after last month's rankings was against Senegal which ended in a 1-1 draw. The game against Burkina-Faso was called off.

Meanwhile, Brazil surged to the top of the FIFA world rankings for the first time in seven years usurping great rivals Argentina.

It caps a terrific week for forward Neymar and Brazil -- last week they became the first country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their latest step on the road to redemption after the embarrassment and heartache of their World Cup failure on home soil in 2014.

Brazil were dumped off top spot after their elimination from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Their new surge is in contrast to Argentina and Neymar's Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, whose country are in danger of missing out on next year's World Cup. They will not be able to call on their star man for three of their four remaining qualification matches because of suspension.

Third in the newly released rankings are world champions Germany, followed by Chile and Colombia.

Switzerland enter the top 10, up to ninth, with former number ones Spain clinging on in 10th.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 4 May 2017.

Top 10 in Africa

1. Egypt

2. Senegal

3. Cameroon

4. Burkina Faso

5. Nigeria

6. Congo DR

7. Tunisia

8. Ghana

9. Cóte d'Ivoire

10. Morocco

Top 10 in World

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Colombia

6. France

7. Belgium

8. Portugal

9. Switzerland

10. Spain