Tanzania: Chemistry of Bands Have Special Attractions

The Mopao Jazz - The Inspiring Players band, present their blend of Jazz and Traditional fusion musical sounds, for the guests at the launch of the first "Semaine de la France" (French Week), at the National Museum and house of Culture, here in Dar es Salaam last Monday. (Photo by Iman Mani)

MUCH thought goes into the name a group of people, who have come together for a common purpose, call themselves. It is this fact that has brought the group of local musicians, who form the band called,"Mopao Jazz", to make some adjustments to their name.

No, they have not changed the name for another but have taken-on an addition. Therefore, they are now called: "Mopao Jazz - The Inspiring Players" band.

This transformation, according to the leader and founder, Emma Mopao, who is on vocals and lead guitar, came about due to a number of their members having an inspirational effect on many people in the country.

This, they think should be reflected in the band's name, despite having a desire to maintain the first half of the name, which has become popular countrywide.

Nevertheless, they also had what they saw as good reasons for the addition, and hence the longer name now being made official.

All of this talk about name lead to the desire of finding out more, as to what exactly identifies them as a group in the first place. Mopao's consistence that all six members acknowledged they are a band, in the fullest sense of the word, certainly had its consequences.

"To me a band is all about people coming together and bringing ideas together. Togetherness is much more powerful than just being an individual. The band is made-up of different people, who have various talents and skills, which if brought together brings out more powerful music," the quiet speaking Mopao said.

Their current line-up of six, he maintains is the "real sound" and cannot be compared with him performing on his own or with session musicians.

Even with Annette Ngongi a.k.a. Seghito, coming to join them on lead vocal, has had this effect of adding more power to that of the five-piece band of before. Now, they have a larger pool from which ideas are brought to a common source, so out of it their musical sound can come out.

Needless-to-say,Seghito agreed with the points made by Mopao and reminded the 'Daily News' that all members had been playing together as individuals for many years, before coming together as a band.

There came a time when they realised the kind of music they do is similar and compliments their different styles. Added to this was the further realisation that when they played together it's always "wow, dynamic".

Having a background of being friends for many years, is also a contributing factor, she says, which makes it easier for them to perform together. This musical familiarity applies whenever they're playing music together, be it rehearsals or performances.

It is from this melting pot the music they play, which she describes as being a "fusion of Jazz and Traditional", comes from. "I like Mopao's style because he adds Traditional to classical Jazz, and that is really, really good. My style is more of a freestyle of Soul and Blues. I've a very strong bluesy voice but I love Jazz as well. So,it's like a fusion of all those styles," a cheerful Seghito added.

Another connecting factor that was mentioned during the conversation with members of the band, last Monday evening, is their unanimous desire to carry their music far beyond local and regional boarders.

According to Mopao there is plenty of space for their "Jazz-Traditional Fusion music" in markets outside of the country, region and continent.

Throughout the conversation with Mopao and Seghito the other members - bassist, Leonard Oscar, drummer, Tito Phiolemon a.k.a. Tatetitotu, pianist and keyboardist, Barikeyz Nmbaga and Mukiza Mwiruki on keyboards and saxophone, were putting their instruments together.

They had just finished to providing the musical sounds,for the guests at the launch of the first "Semaine de la France" (French Week), at the National Museum and House of Culture, here in Dar es Salaam.

Throughout the well over 90-minute performance, guests of the host, the resident French Ambassador, Malika Berak, stood exchanging views, sipping their drinks and chewing on their snacks.

To the on-looker, it would seem difficult or intimidating having to perform for such an audience. However, this wasn't the response the 'Daily News' got when this apparent undesirable situation was mentioned.

For them it was simply normal because they understood that although their audience were busy dealing with their chats, drinks and bites, they were still aware of the music being played.

"When I'm performing I'm first doing it for myself and then for the audience that has come. We've been at functions, like this where people just want some background music, so you don't expect people to start dancing.

This is like a corporate party where people want to mingle," Seghito, whose responsibility is to communicate with the audience when on stage, said. She added how they certainly enjoyed themselves and felt honored to have had such a distinguished person as Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was the Guest of Honour, present for at least some of their performance.

After-all, she asked, "How often would we get the chance to play for the Vice-President?" Before leaving the band to their well-deserved rest, the 'Daily News' asked the other four members the same question put to their two colleagues earlier. Mwiruki was the one to break the silence to say for him being part of the band is something "organic".

Now this is why he "prefers the chemistry" that occurs in a band than performing solo.