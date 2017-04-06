Tanzania: One Dies, As Siblings Are Caught Up in Dawn Fire

Bukoba — Two children from the same family sustained severe injuries when the house they were sleeping in caught fire last Wednesday morning.

One of them died a few minutes while the other is receiving treatment at Nyamiaga hospital, in Ngara District. Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Augustine Ollomi, identified the children as Bahati Jeremiah (5) and Zawadi Jeremiah (2), both from Mabawe village, in Ngara district.

He said on Wednesday morning the mother of the children, Monica Jeremiah (32) left them inside the house at around 9.30 a.m. and went to fetch water at a nearby stream.

A few minutes later, fire engulfed the house. Neighbours saw the flames and rushed to the scene, and were able to pull out both children who had already sustained injuries. Efforts were made to take them to Nyamiaga hospital - but Bahati died 45 minutes later while receiving treatment.

The Nyamiaga Medical Officer -in-charge, Dr Raphael Rwezaula, said Zawadi (2), was still in critical condition. RPC Ollomi said nobody had been arrested in connection with the incident adding that investigations were still in progress to determine the cause of the fire.