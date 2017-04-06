6 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyans React to Margaret Wambui's Death

By Agewa Magut

2017 has claimed yet another personality in early Kenyan politics, the eldest daughter of founding president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Margaret Wambui, the first female mayor of Nairobi died on Wednesday. She was 89.

Following the announcement of her death tributes from Kenyans on social media poured in.

Michael Arap Limo said, "The Nairobi we love today grew tremendously during her reign as the first woman mayor of Nairobi. RIP fallen heroine."

Salim M Juma said, "RIP, she'll be remembered by many as Mzee's daughter that he loved so much. She was such a strong woman and many will miss her ucamba (courage). Go well mum!"

"I'm a Nasa supporter but still want to send condolences to the president, families, friends and relatives, may the Almighty Lord give them strength and peace of mind to overcome this trying moment," Omondi Moses said on his Facebook page.

Gideon Ngatiri said, "RIP Margaret, she was a former mayor of Nairobi. The city was very well organized during her tenure."

