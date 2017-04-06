6 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Big No to Unregistered Garages in Residential Areas

Tagged:

Related Topics

editorial

Although all citizens are obliged to pay taxes, there are seemingly thousands of people with substantial earnings and fancy titles, yet they don't pay any tax.

True, increasing number of unregistered garages, some operating from residential areas, employ quite high number of young graduates from vocational training centres as mechanics, painters, electricians...to repair clients' vehicles.

These backyard garages are sometimes accused of operating as 'hideouts' for stolen vehicles, changing the colours and issuing fake registration numbers on the stolen cars to conceal traces.

They are a good source of employment yes, but the bone of contention is; the garages should operate formerly and legally through registration and payment of all taxes to the government. It is common seeing young 'mechanics' in overalls repairing vehicles and testing them as drivers, without attending any driving school, let alone possessing the driving license, notwithstanding all the risks associated with driving.

But, who will be responsible incase the novice and unlicensed drivers get involved in road accidents. Some street garages are established indiscriminately, not even observing safety measures. Some operate from close to petrol stations, posing serious public risks. But, it seems all that the garage owners care is to continue minting money.

Previously, there had been some efforts to check the indiscriminately established garages but in vein. And, surprisingly, there cases of vehicles from even public offices serviced at these garages. The informal garages survive partly because there is readily available market.

Many motorists whose key interest is to keep their vehicles moving on the roads prefer these service centres because they are relatively cheap--for they don't pay taxes and hire cheap labour. Vehicle ownership involves processing its insurance cover, paying road license and clearing the vehicle against any misdeed.

All these processes can be easily traced through formally registered garages.

We firmly believe that it's high time the authorities either closed all the pirate garages in residential areas or compelled them to comply with the rules and regulations through registration and payment of all applicable taxes.

Tanzania

African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights to Visit Egypt, Tunisia

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) is set to visit and conduct sensitisation seminars in the Arab… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.