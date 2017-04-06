Photo: Lucas Barasa/The Nation Media Group

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) is set to visit and conduct sensitisation seminars in the Arab Republic of Egypt as well as in the Republic of Tunisia late this week and next week respectively.

The revelation was made in a statement issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday, where it further indicated that the court delegation would visit Egypt from April 9 to 11 April, 2017 and later shift to Tunisia as from 12 to 14 April next week and hold discussions with various stakeholders with a view to promoting the Court.

The President of the AfCHPR, Justice Sylvain Oré, is quoted in the statement as saying that the sensitisation visits would help to raise awareness of the Court's existence and also encourage more Africa Union Member States to ratify the Protocol.

He said that they would also make the declaration to allow individuals and Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) direct access to the Court.

"For the Court to achieve its objectives and further strengthen African human rights systems, a greater number of countries must ratify the Protocol and make the declaration under Article 34(6)," he said in the statement.

Since December 2010, the Court has carried out continental-wide promotion programmes which have so far seen it undertake 25 sensitisation visits, and run 12 regional and continental seminars and conferences.

The main objective of the sensitisation visits will be to enhance the protection of human rights in Africa. Specific objectives include raising public awareness about the Court; encouraging the ratification of the Protocol and deposit of the Declaration that allows individuals and NGOs direct access to the Court.

It further read that the sensitisation for the hosts countries' participants will focus on how they can access the Court and be conversant with its procedures; encourage the public to utilize the Court in settling human rights disputes, and encourage the utilization of the Court for advisory opinions.

The AfCHPR was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Commission).