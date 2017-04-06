6 April 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Mathabo Leeto Congratulates Louzanne Coetzee

The Free State MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation would like to take this opportunity to convey her congratulatory message on behalf of the department to Louzanne Coetzee and her guide Khothatso Mokone for breaking the world record in the 500m at the Nedbank National 2017 Paralympic Championships currently taking place in Port Elizabeth.

Coetzee, a blind Paralympian who hails from Bloemfontein, has also improved the South African records in the 800m and 1500m races. The department has been consistent in providing technical support to both Coetzee and Mokone who are currently training at the Free State Sport Science Institute (FSSSI) and they are also supported by the Free State Academy of Sport.

In 2016 Coetzee was also part of the South African team at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and the World Record holder in the 5000m race. Coetzee is also the current African Champion in the 1500m race.

Congratulating both Coetzee and Mokone, MEC Leeto said, "The department has made strides in ensuring that people with disabilities are included in all sport programmes and activities. We continue to support all athletes who represent our province and nation very well.

Furthermore, we support initiatives such as Disability Games and other developmental programmes to nurture young talent. Such initiatives provide Free State youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent and to hone their skills. Congratulations to both Coetzee and Mokone for a job well-done."

