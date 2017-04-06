6 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 172 Swimmers Drawn for National Title Race

AT least 172 swimmers from various swimming clubs in the country will compete in the National Swimming Championship to be staged tomorrow at the Hopac School in Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) Secretary General, Ramadhan Namkoveka the two day Championship will also be observed by swimming expert from Britain, Sue Purchase who is in the country for scouting talent from the sport.

Namkoveka said Purchase who is the Director of swimming at St Felix in Britain is in the country to search for swimming talents and disclosing that the decision of coming in the country was motivated by the ability displayed by Tanzanian swimmers who are studying in his school in Britain.

Apart from witnessing the championship, Purchase will also meet with Tanzania swimming coaches' swimmers and their families at Dar swimming club and the Slipway hotel respectively where they will have discussion on the development of the sport.

According to Namkoveka, Tanzanians swimmers who are studying at St Felix through scholarship awards are Sonia Tumiotto, Collins Saliboko, Anjani Taylor, Smriti Gokarn and Aliasgar Karimjee who is in the country ready to take part in the championship.

The championship will involve a total of 15 swimming clubs from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar which will compete in backstroke, freestyle, breaststrokes, Butterfly and Individual Medley.

