Angola: Viana Hosts Third Municipal Forum On Banking and Insurance

Luanda — Seventeen banking institutions and insurance companies based in Viana municipality, Luanda, are participating since Friday in the third municipal forum promoted by local government in partnership with the Luanda Business Association.

This information was released on Wednesday in Luanda by the municipal director of Economic Activities and Services, Sérgio da Conceição, ensuring that conditions are created for the holding of the event.

He explained that the main objective of the forum is to know the programmes and projects of banks and insurers installed in the municipality, so that there is a greater and better communication with customers.

"We have identified that there is little communication between the residents and the banks, which should be corrected, because it is important to have communication between the two agents", he said.