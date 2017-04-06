6 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Plans to Increase Energy Capacity in Lunda Sul

Dala — Electricity supply and distribution capacity in the eastern Lunda Sul province may increase from 16.5 to 40 megawatts in the coming years, said on Wednesday the minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges.

The minister said so during the inauguration ceremony of Tchihumbwe dam, noting that the increase in energy capacity will be the result of the construction of the hydrochipapa II in the coming years.

On the other hand, the official said that the eastern region of the country has the conditions to build mini water dams to serve the communities, thus allowing socio-economic development and consequently improving the living conditions of the population.

He assured that the Executive will continue to work with the objective of improving electricity distribution capacity, as a key element for the dynamism of industry and sustainable development.

He took the occasion to thank the demining teams, the provincial governments of Lunda Sul and Moxico, for their selfless work in building the hydroelectric project at Tchihumbwe.

"This hydroelectric project is the result of the selfless work of all those who worked on it, starting with the demining teams that managed to eliminate several explosive devices, the provincial governments of Lunda Sul and Moxico, for the support and collaboration among other workers", he acknowledged.

