Mauritius: Enterprise Mauritius Organises Buyers Sellers Meetings in Germany and the Netherlands

press release

Enterprise Mauritius (EM) is working towards unlocking new avenues for trade with new countries within the Traditional Market. With the advent of Brexit, lesser purchasing power, decline in retail sales, EM is looking for new stakeholders and customers from west central Europe to promote Mauritius as a reliable sourcing destination.

In this context and also in line with its strategy of consolidation and expansion, EM is leading from 5 to 12 April 2017 a delegation of 10 Mauritian apparel manufacturers for Buyers Sellers Meetings (BSM) in Germany and the Netherlands. The German-Dutch clientele will have an opportunity to discover Mauritian expertise in apparel products, ranging from fine knits, denim to knitwear and beachwear.

These promotional events will also help to strengthen diplomatic ties between Mauritius and Germany and the Netherlands.

Germany- An attractive export destination

EM will organise a BSM in two major cities of Germany namely Düsseldorf, fashion hub, and Stuttgart, manufacturing hub. Prominent German clothing brands such as Hugo Boss AG, Mainpol GmbH as well as German fashion retailers like New Yorker will be present for the meeting.

Since the 1980s, Germany has become an attractive export destination for many exporting countries including Mauritius. In fact, Germany is the second largest textile and apparel importer after the USA in the world and is positioned as a robust economy with an increasing purchasing power. Germany is a priority market in the Eurozone as it was a major export destination for knitwear products from Mauritius in the 1990s. Hence the need to reignite Germans' interest in Mauritian products which have evolved for the past two decades, more so since our manufacturers are now vertically integrated and adhering to international norms.

Netherlands-The city for fashion brands

The BSM in Netherlands will be held in the heart of Amsterdam's business district at Novotel Amsterdam City. The Mauritian delegation will be present in the Netherlands to meet with Dutch buyers involved in the fashion industry. Major clothing brands and high profile international Dutch enterprises will be present during the two-day meetings.

Amsterdam, being one of the best European cities, is the city for fashion brands like G-start and home for famous fashion designers and high-end shops. The Netherlands, a market-based economy, is the 6th largest economy in the Eurozone. As the key hub of Europe, its favourable location provides prime access to the UK, Germany, France and other European countries. With the Port of Rotterdam as the largest port in Europe, the Netherlands is an important transit point for transport of bulk cargo between Europe and the rest of the world.