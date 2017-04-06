press release

We must build up an economic model where there is a transition from the linear model of producing, using and dumping to the circular model where we produce, use and reuse. A man's trash becomes another man's treasure.

This statement was made by the Minister of Social Security, Reform Institutions, and Environment and Sustainable Development, Mr Etienne Sinatambou at the opening of the third workshop on Capacity Building and Implementation of Industrial Symbiosis (IS) project, this morning at the Intercontinental Hotel, Balaclava.

The IS project is a component of Switch Africa Green programme which is funded by the European Union and implemented by United Nations Enviromental Programme in collaboration with United Nations Office for Project Services. It focuses on promoting sustainable manufacturing and integrated waste management in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Some 100 MSMEs will be coached by June 2018 on how to improve revenues, productivity, reduce waste disposal costs and carbon emissions, amongst others.

In his address, Minister Sinatambou pointed out the prime objective of the one and a half day workshop is to support Mauritius in its transition to an Inclusive Green Economy and to promote a shift to sustainable production and consumption patterns, considering the tons of wastes produced in the country. He underlined that currently the amount of wastes generated is 450 000 tons and it is expected to double in the years to come.

On this score, the Minister called on the private sector for a close collaboration and to come up with innovative ways of recycling wastes and contribute to the country's economy. The IS project, he said, expects better utilisation of resources and cleaner production, an increase in business competitiveness and profits through waste reduction.

Speaking about the manufacturing sector, Minister Sinatambou further outlined the aims of IS project, which includes greening businesses with focus on sustainable waste management, describing it as an innovative waste management tool. The project is in line with the good principles of integrated waste management and its implementation will eventually result in informed policy makers triggering policy reforms and improved environment for local communities, he said.