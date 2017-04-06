Uganda: FDC Mobilizer North Assaulted in Aruu North By-Election

Pader — Forum for Democratic Change mobiliser in charge of North, Mr Kerry Komakech has been admitted at Atanga Health Centre III after being attacked by NRM supporters.

The incident took place at Lacekocot in Atanga sub-county when the NRM supporters aboard a lorry attacked him, grabbed his car keys and beat him up before allegedly robbing him of Shs 200,000.

Mr Komakech was with an agent of Ms Lucy Aciro, who is a contestant in the Aruu North parliamentary by-election race. The voting is underway today. Ms Aciro is independent but FDC-leaning.

According to Mr Komakech, about 50 people on the lorry assaulted them together with Mr Walter Oringa who is Ms Aciro's poling agent in Angagura trading centre.

He said at the time of the incident, they were monitoring the ongoing voting in the area and were heading to Laraba Polling Station.

Mr Komakech said the suspects removed his car key and snatched Shs200,000 from his pocket.

"As we followed them, they stopped and some of them jumped out and began beating us. They used clubs while others kicked and boxed us," Mr Oringa said.

A case of assault has been reported at Angagura Police Station under reference SD06/06/04/2017.

The Electoral Commission Spokesperson Jonathan Taremwa who visited the victims at Atanga Health Centre III condemned the incident and promised to follow up the matter at police.

"There is no need to assault each other," Mr Taremwa said.

Dr Kenneth Omona, the NRM Deputy Treasurer who also is in Aruu currently, said the party does n ot condone violence and said if NRM supporters assaulted anyone "we shall take it up as a party for disciplinary action."

When Daily Monitor contacted Pader District Police Commander James Onek, he referred us to the Regional Police Commander Mr Bosco Otim who did not pick our repeated calls.

Other candidates in the race are Mr Vincent Okot Obutu (Democratic Party), Mr Bernard Obina Ology, Justin Boswell Oryema, and Henry Komakech, all independent candidates.