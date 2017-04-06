Gaborone — Former US President, Mr George W. Bush has applauded Botswana for being a leader in helping its people deal with HIV/AIDS and cervical cancer.

Mr Bush said this Monday during his visit to Botswana with his wife, Ms Laura Bush.

Mr and Ms Bush paid a courtesy visit to President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama at the State House, and visited the Tlokweng Clinic and Therisano Primary School.

He said the progress made by Botswana in combating HIV/AIDS and cervical cancer was commendable. He also acknowledged the critical role that US foreign aid had played in delivering treatment for HIV/AIDS to nearly 12 million people.

He thanked the government for its focus and expressed hope that when his government analysed what worked around the world, "they will understand that the President's Emergency Programme For AIDS Relief has saved over 11 million lives."

"While progress is being made, we've got to continue to stay in this battle in order to save lives. Every human life matters and I hope that the people of America understand that through their generosity, millions now live," he said.

At the Tlokweng Clinic, a clinic providing screening and treatment services for cervical cancer, Mr and Ms Bush were shown new technologies used for fighting cervical cancer.

Through their Bush Institute-affiliated Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon®, the couple fights women's cancers, while their Bush Institute's First Ladies Initiative helps to engage and support first ladies from around the world to effectively use their unique platforms to advance issues for women and girls.

The Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon, launched in 2011 by the Bush Institute, the President's Emergency Programme For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), UNAIDS and Susan G. Komen, along with other private and public partners builds upon the HIV/AIDS platform to combat cervical and breast cancer in the developing world.

Since its inception, the Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon worked with the government from 2012, and through the ongoing partnership, more than 22 000 women have been screened for cervical cancer, and more than 70 000 girls have been vaccinated against HPV in Botswana.

The Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon partners have screened more than 370 000 women for cervical cancer all ober the world.

From the clinic, the couple proceeded to Therisano Primary School in Old Naledi to hear about the HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer on girls aged nine to 13 years.

The couple had an opportunity to witness a role played by Therisano Primary School pupils, some of whom were vaccinated with the HPV vaccine, about the importance of the vaccine.

A health worker tasked by Gaborone District Management Team to render preventative, promotive, rehabilitative and curative care to the Old Naledi community, which is about 20 000 people, Ms Agnes Motswaledi explained how the HPV vaccination programme worked.

Before vaccinating pupils, Ms Motswaledi said meetings were held with teachers, pupils and parents to explain the importance of HPV vaccine in order to gain cooperation and trust from pupils.

"We know from research that cervical cancer is one of the commonest leading deaths and illness in women. So, we are very thankful for the help that you have offered us to prevent cervical cancer," she said.

The HPV vaccination is administered twice a year, in February and September. The immunisation process started in 2013, as a pilot project, continued to 2014 and was rolled out countrywide in 2015.

Before leaving the school, Ms Bush announced The Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries.

The foundation supports the education of America's neediest schools by providing funds to update, extend and diversify the book and print collections in their libraries so that students were encouraged to develop a love for reading and learning.

She also donated some children books to the school, written by her daughter Jenna Bush and herself.

Since he left office, this was Mr Bush's seventh visit, and Ms Bush's sixth to the African continent, since their time in the White House.

Source: BOPA