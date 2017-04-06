Namibia: Six Regions Can't Account for N$209 Million

RECENTLY tabled auditor general's reports of six regions paint a picture of dismal financial accounting and mismanagement, where they collectively fail to explain the loss of N$209 million.

The reports, tabled in parliament this year, are for financial years between 2011 and 2015, and are those for the Zambezi (2011 and 2012), Otjozondjupa (2011, 2012 and 2013), Ohangwena (2012 and 2013), Kavango East (2014), Oshana (2015) and Khomas (2015) regions.

Auditor general Junias Kandjeke stated yesterday that some of these regions, except for Zambezi, Oshana and Ohangwena, have already submitted updated reports, are in the process of doing so, or have requested extension periods.

In his statements on these reports, he flagged the unaccounted for funds, collectively amounting to approximately N$209 million.

The unaccounted for funds per region are: Zambezi, N$11,5 million; Otjozondjupa, N$35,8 million; Ohangwena, N$68,2 million; Kavango East, N$1,1 million; Oshana N$67,3 million; and Khomas, N$25,3 million.

In all of the reports, except for Kavango East, Kandjeke said there were significant matters for which he has been unable to obtain enough evidence to provide an audit opinion.

"I cannot for instance give assurances to the taxpayer that the money was used for its intended purpose. I cannot give such an opinion because I did not receive enough information from the councils," he stated yesterday.

The lack of evidence referred to apparently resulted from the non-submission of financial records, unaccounted for documents, misstatements, overstatements, understatements, unreconciled and unexplained documents, statement disagreements, undisclosed inventories and unreconciled bank accounts, incorrect tariffs used, incorrect accounting and statements not being provided.

Kandjeke stressed that his office will follow up with the regions on whether they have followed his recommendations to improve their reports, while parliament's public accounts committee could also send questions to the regional councils for them to give feedback on the corrective measures to be taken to improve their financial accounting. The regional councils' responses will be submitted to both the parliamentary committee and the minister of urban and rural development.

These accountability measures are prescribed by the Local Authorities' Act.

"The law is clear what should happen, although it has not really been happening to date," Kandjeke said.

Oshana's management committee chairperson Gerson Kapenda referred all questions about the unaccounted for N$67,3 million to the Oshana accounting officer, Martin Elago.

Elago was not in office, and according to his secretary, would only be back today or tomorrow.

The chairman of the Zambezi regional council Beaven Munali told The Namibian that although the financial issues were from before his time in office, council members have been instructed to take the state of the council's finances seriously. Zambezi cannot account for N$11,5 million over the 2011 and 2012 period.

"I also questioned the delays. People here must start getting serious about our finances, make sure we meet the audit deadline this year, and maintain the momentum for the years to come. We cannot allow our finances to be left behind like this," Munali said.

Otjozondjupa's acting chief regional officer Beatus Kasete was not available yesterday.

Every Ohangwena regional council number called, several times, either "does not exist", or is "currently unavailable".

Khomas chief regional officer Clement Mwafila said he was on his way to a meeting, and "first needed to make sure" about the report. He said The Namibian could contact him again today.

Other regions' reports are still to be tabled in parliament.