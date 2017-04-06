South Africa: When Will South Africans Learn That the Ballot Is Mightier Than the Picket?

Photo: allafrica.com

Top: Anti-Zuma protest. Bottom: Ballot paper for local government elections (file photo).

analysis

Tomorrow, 7 April 2017, thousands of South Africans will take to the streets to allegedly save South Africa and to defend our democracy. Save South Africa marks it as the day for "a massive people's push" and goes further to add that "united public protest is the only way to stop further state capture and to defend our democracy". Civil society groupings have echoed the likes of Equal Education in urging their members "to participate in all mass actions aimed at freeing our country and defending our democracy from the shackles of the Guptas and Jacob Zuma". But its the ballot that holds the real power. By GWEN NGWENYA.

There have to date been seven motions of no confidence against Jacob Zuma, all of which have failed. At the most recent of these attempts 58 ANC MP's did not vote, including the former Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan. What we know is that Zuma is a product of the ANC, bolstered throughout two terms in office by people who cheerfully, or through their silence, supported him. The so called "good guys" in the ANC can't blame the mirror if they don't like what they see. There is no nefarious third...