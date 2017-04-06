Botswana: Piggery Project Sustains Dlamini

Jamataka — Mr Nomazwe Dlamini of Jamakata did not think twice about risking his savings to start a piggery project.

When his contract as a temporary teacher at Shanganani Junior Secondary School (JSS) elapsed in 2013, Mr Dlamini never doubted that he could do well in a farming related project.

With his savings, he managed to construct kraals, a pond and other necessities.

While most farmers who just got started decry shortage of land, Mr Dlamini chose to use his ploughing fields.

Although he started with only two pigs, things soon changed because early last year, he had 75 pigs that were ready for the market and sold some, leaving only 25.

Mr Dlamini explained that determination was key if one needed to pursue a piggery project, noting that pigs demanded a lot of water in summer.

"When I first started my water supply was not adequate and it was costly to bowse from the pond I had created," he said.

He added that pigs needed a muddy area especially in summer to protect them from the heat hence he decided to drill under-ground water and connect dripping pipes to the kraals.

Pigs, he said, needed to be taken good care of during gestation period, noting that a pig could produce more than three piglets and that it was important that the young ones were well fed.

He said he had no regrets as his business was thriving, and that the demand for pork was pleasing considering that he was the only pork producer in Jamakata and surrounding villages.

He said at the moment, he mostly sold to individuals who bought for consumption and rearing.

"I do not have any big clients such as supermarkets but the profits are satisfying," he said.

A three month old piglet, he said, sold for P800 while those at 6-10 months sold for P1 200 each and a fully grown cost P1 500 or more.

Like any other project, Mr Dlamini faced challenges like disease outbreaks, instability in feeds prices and lack of a proper slaughtering facility.

"The lack of a proper slaughtering facility is a challenge and though packaged bacon could bring in more profits, I am still challenged to slaughter and sell such," he said.

Though aware of initiatives aimed at assisting farmers to improve their projects, Mr Dlamini said he was not yet keen to access those as he was content with the progress of his project.

Mr Dlamini's passion in farming had grown from rearing pigs only, as he has added goats to the project.

Source : BOPA