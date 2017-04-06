South Africa: Reshuffle Chronicles - Jonas Throws in the Towel, Resigns As MP

analysis

Sacked finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas has resigned as MP. This is the second resignation from the ANC parliamentary caucus in as many days, following that of former transport minister Dipuo Peters. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

The ANC in Parliament on Thursday confirmed the resignation of Mcebisi Jonas with effect from March 31.

"He has also served the movement and the South African people in various capacities over the years. On behalf of the ANC in Parliament we thank comrade Jonas for his selfless service to the movement as its public representative," said a brief statement from the Office of the Chief Whip.

"We are confident that he will continue serving the country and our movement in other capacities in future. We wish him well," it said.

Parliament, in a statement, has also confirmed Jonas's resignation.

The announcement comes amid rumours on Wednesday that Jonas would resign. It is the latest fall-out of President Jacob Zuma's midnight reshuffle last Friday that triggered unprecedented outspokenness from three of the ANC's top six officials, and resulted in vocal calls for Zuma to resign or be removed coming from ANC veterans, civil society, religious leaders, organised labour, the South African Communist Party (SACP), and...