THE Government Institutions Pension Fund announced a 7% increase for its pensioners.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company's acting general manager for marketing and stakeholder engagement, Daylight Ekandjo, said the increase was approved at a board meeting, which took place on 30 March.

The increase became effective on 1 April 2017.

The board of trustees normally targets inflation-linked pension increases, she said.

On 15 March, statistics from the Namibia Statistics Agency showed that inflation slowed to 7,8% year on year in February from 8,2% in January, which was its highest level since October 2009.

"However, other factors which influence the annual pension increase include the performance of the fund over the financial year, historical pension increases and Consumer Price Index (CPI)," Ekandjo further said in the statement.

The CPI is a measure that examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services, such as transportation, food and medical care.

It is calculated by taking price changes for each item in the predetermined basket of goods, and averaging them.

Ekandjo stated that the board "carefully" considered those factors, and "therefore found the 7% pension increase suitable and affordable for the fund".

The GIPF's number of beneficiaries currently stands at 35 194, with the fund paying close to N$3 billion in benefits to its members annually, of which over N$1,2 billion is paid out to pensioners.

"The average annual returns of 15% over the past 5 years indicate that the fund has been receiving above-inflation returns. Therefore, a 7% pension increase is well within the fund's affordability margin, and will not have adverse financial complications for the institution, she said.

Ekandjo said despite market volatility being experienced globally, "we are proud to announce that the fund remains fully funded, with an over 108% ratio of assets to liabilities, with an asset value of N$98 billion."

The GIPF, she added, remains in a sound financial position to afford such a benefit to its pensioners, "and this is also in line with the fund's strategy to protect pensioners' income from the erosion of the purchasing power of their income."

"We wish to comfort our members that the fund will continue to guard and grow their benefits, and always strive to review member benefits in line with market developments," she noted.