6 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Hard Times Hit City Bus Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

RESOURCE shortage has forced the City of Windhoek to deploy one bus per route with effect from last month.

Before then, Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya told The Namibian yesterday, they used to deploy three buses per route but the shortage of buses and drivers does not allow it anymore.

"We are aware that due to a limited number of buses and drivers at our disposal, all our routes/lines in different suburbs are not being fully serviced," Amutenya said.

Residents of Otjomuise, who depend on municipal buses, say the services are no longer reliable as buses either arrive late or not at all.

"You are lucky if the bus comes on time, and even luckier if it comes at all," Roslinda Frederick told The Namibian just after boarding a bus from Otjomuise to Cimbebasia yesterday morning.

Frederick sometimes forks out about N$80 on transport alone for herself and her son who commutes to Concordia Secondary School.

A Dolam resident, Erica Arendse, says that at times when she only has N$6 for bus fare back home and the bus fails to come, she either has to borrow money from fellow domestic workers or from her employer.

"You cannot afford to miss the bus. We budget N$6 for the bus. There is no room for even N$10 for taxi. That N$4 difference counts as one adds N$2 to have the bus fare for the next day," Arendse says, adding that most people are forced to borrow money for taxi fares.

Amutenya says Otjomuise is one of the most affected suburbs although she admits that the sitution was bad in all the areas.

According to Amutenya, most of the buses are old and no longer reliable. They experience many breakdowns due to the ageing fleet and these breakdowns cause delays on some routes.

"It is terrible in the morning, our buses are stuck in traffic congestion which causes delays, especially in the northern part of the city," Amutenya said.

Namibia

Schools Closed, Pupils Go Fishing

MOST pupils in areas affected by efundja, and who have been forced to stay at home since their schools were closed by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.