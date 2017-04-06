Namibia: Hard Times Hit City Bus Service

RESOURCE shortage has forced the City of Windhoek to deploy one bus per route with effect from last month.

Before then, Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya told The Namibian yesterday, they used to deploy three buses per route but the shortage of buses and drivers does not allow it anymore.

"We are aware that due to a limited number of buses and drivers at our disposal, all our routes/lines in different suburbs are not being fully serviced," Amutenya said.

Residents of Otjomuise, who depend on municipal buses, say the services are no longer reliable as buses either arrive late or not at all.

"You are lucky if the bus comes on time, and even luckier if it comes at all," Roslinda Frederick told The Namibian just after boarding a bus from Otjomuise to Cimbebasia yesterday morning.

Frederick sometimes forks out about N$80 on transport alone for herself and her son who commutes to Concordia Secondary School.

A Dolam resident, Erica Arendse, says that at times when she only has N$6 for bus fare back home and the bus fails to come, she either has to borrow money from fellow domestic workers or from her employer.

"You cannot afford to miss the bus. We budget N$6 for the bus. There is no room for even N$10 for taxi. That N$4 difference counts as one adds N$2 to have the bus fare for the next day," Arendse says, adding that most people are forced to borrow money for taxi fares.

Amutenya says Otjomuise is one of the most affected suburbs although she admits that the sitution was bad in all the areas.

According to Amutenya, most of the buses are old and no longer reliable. They experience many breakdowns due to the ageing fleet and these breakdowns cause delays on some routes.

"It is terrible in the morning, our buses are stuck in traffic congestion which causes delays, especially in the northern part of the city," Amutenya said.