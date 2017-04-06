6 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr Returns for Talks With NFF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr was expected in Nigeria last night ahead of the Super Eagles first competitive game of 2017 against South Africa in two months time.

On Wednesday or Thursday, the German tactician will hold talks with the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Bitus Bewarang, regarding his programme for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

According to a Nigeria Football Federation insider, one of the main topics to be discussed is the choice of players that will prosecute the game against the Bafana Bafana, including the pros and cons of capping Chelsea defender Ola Aina and Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom.

"Rohr called the Nigeria Football Federation and informed them that on arrival in Nigeria he would hold a meeting with the Technical Director," a source said

"They will discuss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa, and whether the British-born players he met in London ( Ola Aina and Chuba Akpom) will be called up for the match.

"There are several players born overseas eligible to play for Nigeria, but the NFF are concentrating on the players based in England. "

Akpom and Aina have played competitively for England youth teams and their paperwork must be processed by Fifa before they can be allowed to play for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria

Former Petroleum Minister Charged With Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned three officials of the Independent National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.