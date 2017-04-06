Namibia: Schools Closed, Pupils Go Fishing

MOST pupils in areas affected by efundja, and who have been forced to stay at home since their schools were closed by the flooding, have expressed eagerness to return to class.

Many pupils have taken advantage of the closure of their schools to fish in the oshanas, either to sell the fish or for their own consumption. Most Grade 10 pupils at the affected Omusati, Oshana and Ohangwena schools are now accommodated at teachers' resource centres in their respective regions, where they are being taught as their examinations near.

Yesterday, The Namibian visited some hotspots where pupils whose schools have been closed fish from morning to sunset, and even deep into the night.

Brothers Risto and Silvanus Nangombe, in Grades 6 and 9, respectively, at the Oikango Combined School in the Eheke circuit, were fishing at the Ohakweenyanga bridge near Ongwediva. They told The Namibian that their school closed last week due to the flooding. "Most people believe we are happy because the school was closed, but this is not true. We want to go back school, especially me," Risto told The Namibian when asked how he felt about fishing while other pupils elsewhere are attending school.

His brother, Silvanus, echoed similar sentiments.

The two brothers are hopeful that by next week, the water levels would have subsided and they can return to class.

The Grade 10 pupils at the school are currently being taught at the Ongwediva teachers' resource centre.

The Namibian also spoke to two pupils from Ohangwena, whose primary school has likewise been closed. The two are now living with their mother at Oshakati as they wait for the water to go down.

They also said they cannot wait to go back to school. Their mother told The Namibian that her daughters do not take it lightly when other children in the house go to school at Oshakati every morning while they stay at home.

"It is something unusual for them," she said, adding that she also cannot wait for the school authorities to call pupils back to school.

The education ministry earlier said the floods have affected many schools across the northern regions, resulting in 27 000 pupils being sent home.