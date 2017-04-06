Somalia: AU Forces 'Kill 5 Members of the Same Family'

A Lawmaker says African Union forces (AMISOM) killed five members from the same family near the coastal town of Barawe in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region.

Confirming the incident, Mohamed Hafay, a member of Southwest state Parliament said AU soldiers have killed an elderly man, a mother and her three children at Warer Maleh area.

Hafay has called on Somali Federal government to probe the civilian shooting, and bring the killers into the justice. AMISOM, however, did not comment on the incident.

AMISOM forces have in the past carried out indiscriminate killings against civilians in Lower Shabelle region over the past few months.