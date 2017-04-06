6 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey Condemns Bomb Attack in Somali Capital

Turkey has condemned the bomb attack in Somali's capital Mogadishu that left seven civilians dead.

"We condemn the bomb-laden vehicle attack, which caused the death of seven civilians, including primary and university students and many injuries carried out today in Somali's capital Mogadishu," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added: "We condemn this malicious terrorist attack and we wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to their family and a speedy recovery to the wounded."

At least seven people were killed and more than 10 others wounded in a car bomb attack targeting a busy cafe near two ministry buildings around lunch time in capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

