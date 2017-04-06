Cameroon: Organisation of the Health Map

Below is a statement from the Mister of Public Health.
The Minister of Public Health hereby informs promoters of private, denominational and non denominational health facilities in Cameroon that, as part of the process of updating and reorganizing the health map, the department of Healthcare Organisation an Health Technology of his Ministerial department has undertaken the examination of authorizations for the creation and opening of the health facilities since 2016 This examination reveals that, 3,343 private denominational and non denominational health facilities operating nationwide, only 1,055 noperate with at least a Decree, 2,288 operate illegal and 75 operate illegally and are geographically nowhere to be found. The Minister of Public Health therefore invites the promoters of illegal facilities to regularizes their administrative situation within 90 days as from 6 March 2017. (s) André Mama Fouda