Liberia: Motorcyclist Escapes 'Heart Men' Attack

A 38-year-old man on early Wednesday morning escaped death from the hands of alleged "Heart men" or men, who kill people for ritualistic purposes, along the Pleebo-Maryland- Grand Kru highway.

According to Melvin D. Appleton, a worker on a gold mine in Grand Kru County, on his way Wednesday morning to Grand Kru, he stopped his motorcycle in the forest to urinate and two men came from the bush with cutlass, attempting to catch him.

The survivor said he hurriedly ran to his bike, started it and left the scene with speed, but the guys were still chasing him. Melvin told police investigation in Pleebo City, Maryland that he climbed a hill before him, but fell in front of a black jeep that had a mechanical fault and had been packed for several days.

He alleged that the guys were still confident of getting to him, and while on the ground, he saw them approaching him and later some motorcyclists heading to Pleebo, arrived on the scene and the attackers fled the scene.

Meanwhile, upon arrival on the scene, police searched the bushes for over one hour, but did not see any suspect and later left. The victim was later released by the police after getting medical attention at the Pleebo health center.

LNP authorities in Maryland County said investigation continue on the matter to bring any suspect to book. Alleged ritualistic killings have been on the increase in Maryland County since the beginning of 2017.

Forty-seven years old Edward William, a security contractor of the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) went to work on 9 February and his lifeless body was discovered on 16 February near Gedetarbo, very far from his assigned area after a search by over 125 men.

Subsequently, a mentally ill woman identified as Elizabeth Sinner, 38, was allegedly attacked by unknown persons, who attempted to chop off her ears. Recently, a student of Pleebo High School and son of Gledebo Clan identified as Cyrus Derrick, popularly known as LITTLE, was discovered dead in a newly built culvert along the Pleebo-Karloken highway.

The alleged ritualistic killings in the county has led citizens to live in fear with over 70 school-going kids being stopped by their parents from attending classes in Saydayken, Pleebo District .

Cross section of citizens in the county, are calling on the central government to probe the situation. Cruel individuals around elections period, seek human blood to make charms, which they believe would enable them to win polls and ascend to political office.