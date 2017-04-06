Liberia: Rep. Dunah's Relative Assaults Woman

A male relative of the House of Representatives Chairperson on Judiciary, Nimba County Representative WorleaSaywahDunah, has been arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) in connection to the brutal assault of the proprietress of the Voinjama Entertainment Center Ms Esther Ford on Sunday, 2 April in Omega Community, Paynesville.

The Liberia National Police is also searching for two office staffs of Representative Dunah, Messrs. Oliver and Papee, for their alleged connection to the incident. Speaking in a very faint tune from her medical bed at the Lukambeh Medical Clinic Inc. in Parker Paint Community, Ms. Ford, who is not related to Montserrado County electoral district #16 Representative Edward Ford, narrated to reporters on Tuesday, 4 April that while she was conducting normal business transaction on Sunday, 2 April at her business center, the accused individuals, including prime suspect KruahtayKruah walked into her premises and purchased alcohol to drink.

She said that the men had reportedly left from a wedding party at the United Inland Church in Omega Community, detailing that it all started when one of the alleged attackers, who she did not name, requested her to change Five United States Dollars for him, which she did at the prevailing exchange rate.

The victim continued that the suspect received the amount in Liberian Dollars from her without any problem, but minutes later, prime suspect KruahtayKruah alleged rained insults at her in the presence of her husband, accusing her of stealing from them by giving them incorrect amount.

But she insisted that the money was exchanged based on the prevailing rate, which she did not disclosed. The current exchange rate at many forex bureaus fluctuates between 110 or 112LRD to One United States Dollar.

However, Ms. Ford continued that the situation degenerated to violence when the ringleader KruahtayKruah and his colleagues threw stones at her business establishment thereby, disrupting normal transactions there.

She said when her husband noticed that the situation was going off hand, he immediately called in officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) who intervened and requested Kruah and others to leave the business premises.

Esther also explained that thereafter, she went walking home and saw the same individuals sitting at a palm wine spot and when Kruah saw her, he again insulted her and she responded at which time he pick up a big rock and smashed it on her left shoulder bone, leaving her with a broken bone.

Representative Dunah, who confirmed the matter when contacted on Tuesday, 4 April at the Capitol Building, however clarified that though he invited the alleged suspects at a wedding party, he never instructed them to go to the victim's business center to cause trouble and as such, they should take responsibility for their alleged actions.

He also confirmed that both Oliver and Papee work in his office at the Liberian Legislature. Meanwhile, Ms Ford said police have launched a search for accomplices Oliver and Papee for their respective roles in the incident, which led to her sustaining injury.

This paper also gathered that attempts by the leadership of the United Inland Church to resolve the matter proved fruitless as family members of the victim refused on grounds that they do not know what could happen to her in the coming days and weeks as her condition is being studied.

An authority of the Communication Department of the police confirmed that the LNP is investigating Mr. Kruah, while frantic effort is being made to apprehend the two others, Oliver and Papee, for interrogation.

According to medical report from the Lukamba Medical Clinic Inc., copy of which is in the possession of The New Dawn, Mrs. Esther Ford, 49, with card number 9081 was referred to the clinic.

The medical report also disclosed that patient Esther Ford suffered painful distress, inflammation, and impression shows fracture of her left clavicle bone broken.