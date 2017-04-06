Nigeria: Leicester's Ahmed Musa Arrested On Suspicion of Beating His Wife

Leicester City player and Nigeria international, Ahmed Musa, was arrested at 1am on Wednesday in response to a domestic abuse complaint against his wife.

Ahmed Musa, a £16million forward with champions Leicester City, was nicked at his home in the early hours of the morning.

His arrest, according Sun, came just hours after the Leicester City forward took to social media to post a snap of his wife Jamila with a message of love to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday.

He wrote: "On this special day, may you have: All the joy, your heart can hold; All the smiles, a day can bring; And all the blessings, a life can unfold.

"May God bestow you with His bounties and blessings! Happy Birthday to my Queen."

But neighbours said officers spent two hours at the couple's home after arriving at 1am in the late night doorknock.

Ten hours later, two plain-clothed women officers arrived at the £850,000 five-bedroom detached property in the city's Countesthorpe area.

It is believed they spent another two hours taking a statement from his wife Jamila, mum to Musa's two young children Ahmed Jnr and Halima.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning at his home address near Leicester on suspicion of common assault," said a spokesperson for Leicestershire police.

A neighbour told The Sun that, "Ahmed is a nice guy. He always has a friendly smile. I don't know anything about his private life".

Musa signed a four-year contract worth £16m with Leicester in July 2016, making him the Foxes record signing at the time.

He has started only seven league games this season. He lost his place when Claudio Ranieri was sacked and Craig Shakespeare took over the reins at Leicester.

A Leicester City spokesperson told the Daily Star that "Musa cooperated with a police inquiry" regarding a disturbance in his house.

"The inquiry has since been closed and no further action is to be taken. We see no reason for formal action internally, though Ahmed will be given the opportunity to discuss the matter with football management when the squad returns," said the spokesperson.

