6 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Reggae By Foot Concert On April 29 - the Return of Former 'The Slaves' Members

By Chancy Namadzunda

Entertainment lovers will have an international show to start with on their calendar this year with Reggae by Foot Concert slated for April 29 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe which South Africa's One People band will headline.

One People Band, formerly The Slaves of Lucky Dube has Rasen Thuthukani Cele and Sista Phumi at its core.

Courtesy of Malawi's premier entertainment promoters 'The entertainers' this will be the second coming of the band to Malawi following their performance at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre in the early 90's with Lucky Dube.

According to The Entertainers Manager Tonderai Banda, all preparations for the have been put in place to make it a memorable one.

"With our vast experience in organizing shows, this one will be massive and a show to remember, " he said.

The Entertainers have extended their state of the art stage for more quality sound and international set up with a backed up generator on standby.

Malawian artists which will support the show which will start at 10am include The Black missionaries, Anthony Makondetsa, Skeffa Chimoto, Billy Kaunda, Postive Yut and many others.

Advanced tickets are being sold at K5000 and K7000 at the gate.

Thuthukani Cele was the man who helped craft Lucky Dube 's inimitable sound and toured the world during the 80s with African's reggae king. The keyboardist parted ways with the group when Lucky was at his peak, forming the Slaves, who released a few albums in the early 90s before changing their name to the One People Band.

Following Dube's tragic death in 2007, Cele and co were left flying the flag for local roots reggae (although struggling to fill Dube's giant shoes), along with the current incarnation of the Lucky Dube Band.

The "One People" band rose from the ashes of pain caused by the tragic passing of their talented and charismatic leader, Lucky Dube in October 2007.

Stepping up to the microphone is the amiable and equally charming Thuthukani Cele, and "Thuthu" as he is known to his fans is doing a remarkable job bringing Lucky Dube's prophetic words to local audiences who have suddenly developed an insatiable appetite for the tunes, devouring each word and nuance.

The band has now performed in numerous major festivals in South Africa receiving standing ovations with each performance.

