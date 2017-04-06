Liberia: 'Barshall University College Is Bogus' - Commission On Higher Education

Monrovia — Liberia's Commission on Higher Education Director General Dr. Michael Slawion says his attention has been drawn to universities and colleges operating in Liberia without accreditations.

Dr. Slawion said it is unfortunate that some bogus institutions are granting degree and certificate program illegally under the pretext of meeting requirements set by the commission to run such programs.

Speaking in an interview with FPA Wednesday, Dr. Slawion named David G. Barshall University College as one of such institutions that have not been accredited by the Commission on Higher Education to run degree programs in the country, but is reportedly doing so.

He noted that Barshall University has sent in application to grant Bachelor degree, but the Commission on Higher Education has not yet approved the request to run as a college because the institution has not met the requisite standards.

The David G. Barshall University College is reportedly running a Bachelor Degree Program in Nursing, Accounting, Business Science and Computer Administration, amongst others courses on a tuition-free basis.

Sources close to the institution informed FPA that the institution is run by an aspirant of Montserrado County District #3 in the upcoming Legislative Election, Ceebee Barshall.

Barshall has, however, reserved comment on the status of the institution. When contacted via mobile phone Wednesday, Barshall told FrontPage Africa that he was busy with important issues and was not prepared to comment on the matter.

Dr. Slawion warned the institution's management to refrain from continuing the degree programs until they meet the requirements.

According to him, government has set a policy guideline that the Commission uses to determine institutions that meet its standard for operating degree programs.

"If you want to run these programs, we have the requirements and we can give it to you to go and start working on it, but they should not be running on that name. Any institution that we are not aware of and students are attending, you are doing it at your own risk," Dr. Slawion warned.

He at the same time indicated that a team of investigators are in the field to track down institutions involved with illegal operation.

Slawion registered that most of these illegal institutions are recruiting students who are not high school graduates in the name of getting huge populations which does not mean well for educational advancement in Liberia.

"In Liberia, our regulation states that you must complete high school and pass WAEC Exam before going to college."

"You have to get qualified instructors, good facility and environment, well-designed curriculum and student's recruitment," Dr. Slawion intoned.

Beside the David G. Barshall University College, the Commission on Higher Education Director also noted that there are other institutions operating degree programs illegally.

Another institution illegally operating, according to Dr. Slawion, is LICOSSES Teachers College which is granting an Associate Degree Program instead of 'C' Certificate as mandated by the Commission of Higher Education.

He said these institutions would be closed down because they do not meet the standard regulations set by the Commission in running a master, bachelor and association programs while at the same time others will revert to granting the require document prescribed by the commission on higher education.

But Slawion maintained that the case of LICOSSES in particular is different because they have already been recommended to the Minister of Education for onward consideration for Public-Private Partnership.

Dr. Slawon named the University of Liberia, Cuttington University, Stella Maris Polytechnic and the United Methodist University as the only four institutions that have been recognized for Master Degree programs, while Williams V.S. Tubman University, African Methodist Episcopal University, AME Zion University College, Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, African Bible College University, Liberia Assemblies of God Bible College, Monrovia Bible College, Adventist University of West Africa, Starz College of Technology, Harbel College, Bong County Technical College and the Bluecrest University College are the only institutions that run Bachelor Degree program.

He also said only 34 institutions are currently running Associate program in Liberia.

These institutions include Smythe Institute of Management and Technology, Trinity Bible College, Jake Memorial Baptist College, Leigh-Sherman Community College, Christian Theological Seminary, Bomi County Community College, Baptist College of Missionary Physician Assistants, Grand Basa Community College, Wesleyan College of Liberia, Vision International Christian College of Liberia and Liberia International Christian College. Others according to him include LINCOLN College of Professional Studies, St. Clements University College, Nimba County Community College, Liberia Dujah Technical College, Lofa County Community College, Free Pentecostal College and the Grand Gedeh County Community College.

"These names read to you are those operating now in the country and any other institution that does not fall within these names is operating illegally."

"Even if there are applications on our files for elevation, once we have not on those folders we don't know about your operation, the higher education boss asserted.

Higher Education is a statutory Commission created by an Act of the Legislature in 1989 with the responsibility of providing quality education to young people across Liberia with the mandate monitor, evaluate and accredit institutions that meet government regulations.

"Our main concern here is to work with institutions that are accredited in making sure they stay within the necessary framework, meaning quality assurance," Slawion stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Slawion noted that the Commission on Higher Education is considering putting a halt to accrediting new institutions due to limited instructor that would provide the require knowledge.