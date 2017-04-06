Liberia: CDC Leadership Meets With U.S. State Department Officials

Washington — A delegation of the CDC led by vice standard bearer of the Coalition For Democratic Change, Senator Jewel Howard Taylor and the CDC hierarchy had a very fruitful meeting with the US State Department.

During the meeting, the Trump administration assured the delegation that they do not favor nor support any particular candidate, but their interest lies in the fight against corruption and the mismanagement of funds donated to Liberia for developmental purposes.

The Trump administration went further to assure the CDC delegation that their interest lies in conducting a free and fair election where they will work with any candidate that emerges as winner.

For their part, the CDC delegation assured the US government that their administration will work assiduously in fighting corruption and improving the lives of its citizenry.

They also assured the Trump administration that keen on their agenda will be to improve Liberia's human rights record, promote women empowerment and youth employment, introduce a robust poverty reduction strategy and improve our health and educational sectors.

They went further to assure the US government that a George Weah's presidency will have zero tolerance for corruption and will ensure that any funds donated for development will be responsibly utilized for its intended purpose.

They assured the US government that a CDC led government will be an embodiment of inclusivity geared towards uniting the country and promoting a peaceful environment for its citizens where the rights of the citizens will be respected and justice will be accorded to all.

The meeting at the state department also dispelled rumors that Senator Jewel-Howard Taylor was wanted by the US government and that she could not travel to the US on grounds that she was married to former president Taylor.

It also further calm fears and addresses concerns of citizens that thought that the selection of Senator Taylor by Senator Weah as his vice standard bearer would further destroy his quest for the presidency.