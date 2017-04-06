Liberia: President Sirleaf Receives Crown Prince Haakon Magnus of Norway

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Wednesday received the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Norway, His Royal Highness Prince Haakon Magnus at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia.

The Crown Prince was on a 4-Day visit to Liberia at the invitation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

President Sirleaf reflected on Liberia's difficult journey towards the promotion of peace, reconciliation, healing, national development and reconstruction.

She recounted the progressive gains made before the interruptions caused by a decline in global commodity prices and the Ebola Virus Disease, which affected every program of the country.

President Sirleaf also briefed the Crown Prince on efforts that have been made by her government in mitigating the impact of the fall in global commodity prices and the Deadly Ebola Virus Disease, noting Liberia's GDP growth rate is again recovering.

She commended Prince Haakon for his visit to Liberia and for the numerous support Liberia has received both from Norway and the United Nations Development Program. "I am glad that you could visit Liberia and that you have been received so well", President Sirleaf pointed out.

She told the Crown Prince of Norway that the 2017 Presidential and Representative Elections will provide a defining moment for Liberia with much anticipation and anxiety from the people of Liberia and the global community. She further noted the very important role of women in the 2005 and 2011 polls.

For his part, Crown Prince Haakon thanked President Sirleaf for receiving him and provided updates on his visit to Liberia. He also thanked members of the United Nations family and the Government of Liberia for making his visit and activities successful and rewarding.

He informed President Sirleaf that the Mount Coffee Hydro plant is an impressive construction and that he turned on the 3rd turbine during his visit to the facilities. "Reception has been very good and I have been well received, I am overwhelmed by the hospitality of the people of Liberia on this visit", Prince Haakon noted.

The Crown Prince of Norway acknowledged that great possibilities and momentum exist for real time progress in Liberia and called on the Government and people of Liberia to exert every effort to redirect the nation to its pre-Ebola status.

He also called for stronger attention to be given to the agricultural sector and different aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as interventions through which the progress of the nation can be enhanced for the good of the country and its people.

The Norwegian Crown Prince told President Sirleaf that her leadership has inspired many women and girls around the world who can now step forward - convinced that they can help change the world and their respective nations for the good of their peoples. He further called for greater partnership and collaboration between the Liberian government and the United Nations System on the implementation of the SDGs.

The Crown Prince of Norway, Haakon Magnus arrived in Liberia on Sunday and departed yesterday.

He visited and held talks with several groupings and communities including the Fendell Campus of the University of Liberia, Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, Ebola survivors, D. Twe High school, amongst others.