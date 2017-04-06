Liberia: Motor Accident Leaves Woman Unconscious, Two Others Injured

Local residents help to get the woman who was flung from the car into an ambulance ; and the vehicle involved in the accident

A car accident along the Buchanan highway has left an unidentified woman unconscious and two others wounded.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Fortville, Grand Bassa County when the vehicle somersaulted off the main road.

There were four persons on board the vehicle (a woman, two men, and the driver), which was also loaded with cassava, coconuts and other farm producce.

Although the current condition of the woman is unclear, she was, however, seen lying helplessly and not breathing at the scene of the accident.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was ejected from the vehicle from the force of the impact, and that rescuers had to walk a distance to rescue her where she landed.

Meanwhile, the victims were rushed to a hospital in Buchanan in an ambulance.

Speaking on their ordeal, one of the passengers, David Monibah, said they were on their way to Monrovia from Cestos when one of the vehicle's tires exploded.

Eyewitnesses theorized that the accident probably occurred because the driver could not control the vehicle "as it swerved this way and that way."

According to another observer, the driver of the vehicle might have engaged his brakes upon hearing the tire explode, which might have exacerbated the ordeal, adding: "In such a case you just have to let the car continue to roll down until the speed can reduce."