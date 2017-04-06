Liberia: BYC Begins Preparation for Sunday's Match

Ahead of their match against SuperSport of South Africa in the playoff of the CAF Confederation Cup, Barrack Young Controllers have begun preparation for Sunday's encounter.

Due to the ongoing Intra Governmental League at the team's home ground, Blue Field, the Go Blue Boys yesterday used the LFA's technical center in Careysburg for their training session.

The team returned home on Tuesday after their participation in the WAFU tournament held in Senegal with sponsorship from FOX Sports Network of Los Angeles, United Sates.

Many supporters, in reaction to a Daily Observer publication about their recent participation in the WAFU tournament, have lauded the team for their performance in international matches, but urged them to improve on their scoring tactics.

"BYC players need to work on their scoring abilities and also need to put more time into penalty shootouts," Jack Dougee said.

"They have to forget about their past matches and look forward to the bigger task they have against SuperSport. We can still make a difference," said Watanga FC's striker Chauncy Freeman.

A victory for the Go Blue Boys over their South African opponents will see them advance to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

LISCR FC

The LFA's undefeated 1st division side in the ongoing national league, LISCR FC has expressed hope of better performances ahead of the resumption of phase two of the League.

In a brief interview with this newspaper, the Public Relations Officer of the club, Kla Wesley, said the Shipping Boys are continuing their regular training sessions (five times a week).

"In terms of preparation, the team is in tight and we are hopeful of coming back stronger in phase two of the league," he said.

According to Wesley, his team had a friendly encounter with their 1st division counterparts, Mighty Barrolle, during their training session yesterday at the Olympic Field in the Soul Clinic Community.

He also disclosed that there are some players currently undergoing tryouts with the team, who will be signed based on their performances.

"Some of the players that are undergoing trial have already been signed on and we will come up with a release about them soon," he said.

The Shipping Boys finished 4th with 19 points on the league's table after collecting four wins and seven draws in phase one of the league.